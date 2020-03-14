Editor’s Note- This story was largely constructed prior to the NCAA’s decision this week to suspend or cancel athletics for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to health risks.
Even when Jessica Wayne wasn’t recording a steal at mid-court and bringing it back the other way, her wingspan has long given opposing players and coaches in the MIAA absolute fits.
It reroutes passes, changes steps, creates pauses, detours of all varieties — Wayne has become one of the, if not the most, distinguished defensive deterrents across the conference.
But perhaps the biggest steal of her career was taking back her final 15 games.
On Dec. 7, in the fourth quarter against Fort Hays State, Wayne went up to attempt to score on a layup. Her initial shot missed, but she secured the rebound. As she put up the second chance, which was good, she felt her knee shift awkwardly. When she came down, she went straight to the floor.
Over winter break, she got the official diagnosis that it was a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). That often spells the abrupt end of an athlete’s season.
It wasn’t the finale for Wayne.
Taking on the tradition
During Wayne’s time at Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas, the Pirates averaged more than 17 wins per season. She knew that wherever she went to college, she wanted winning to be engrained in the program’s culture.
“I wanted to be on a winning team, a team where we have fans that support us,” she said. “The stands are always filled every night, and it’s just a great program all around. When I went on my visit, even the girls were nice. It was just a good environment; all plusses for me.”
Meeting the team and seeing the facilities were good, in Wayne’s eyes. When she sat in for a game at White Auditorium, the sales pitch went final.
“Just seeing the crowd, the volumes were crazy, the cheering was just out the roof. I think that right there just sealed the deal.”
And how did the winning program turn out?
Check. ESU won 87 games when Wayne was on the court in her four years, twice playing in the MIAA Tournament Championship Game and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament three times.
“I feel like we kept that tradition alive of being a winning program,” she said.
If there is anything resembling a regret, it was that she only mounted a ladder once, during her freshman year.
“It was just an amazing experience,” Wayne said. “Now, looking back as a senior, that was actually really, really cool and I ... wish we did it my senior year. We fell a little bit short, but I got to live that moment at least once in my time at Emporia State.”
He called it
After being named the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, Wayne received a congratulatory text message from her former coach Jory Collins. The essence of the message: I told you so. Collins had envisioned such an honor when watching her play in high school and had conveyed as much to her.
“Jory ... always told me one of these years you’re going to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Wayne looked back during Collins’ work to get her to come to ESU. She had felt like offense was her strength in high school, so this revelation startled her a bit.
She still took it to heart.
“In the back of my mind, I (decided I was going) to stick to it. I’m going to try to (play) the best defense; that’s going to be my role on the team. (And) that’s what I’ve been doing all my years here.”
Then, as a junior, she set the ESU single-season record for steals with 112. Even as a senior, she had a league-leading 86 despite missing seven games.
“Transitioning more into a defensive player helped my game a little bit more,” Wayne said. “You can always control your defense, but offense, you kind of struggle sometimes. You can always have that hustle and that drive to play good defense.”
That was among the traits Toby Wynn — when he took over the program in the spring of 2018 — appreciated the most.
“Just watching her play, being around her and seeing her, (I thought) ‘Man, this girl’s perfect for the kind of defense I like to play,'” Wynn said. “I just felt like her defensive abilities (created) a match made in heaven for me, just having somebody like that on the top of my defense.”
He got ringing endorsements from Collins and her high school coach, Shane Stout.
“I was just glad she was on my team when I knew what she could do,” Wynn said.
Kneed to know
Wayne, like any other injured senior would, struggled with what her future would hold after she got the diagnosis on her knee. She had torn an ACL in her sophomore year of high school and felt intense pain. This felt nothing like her first, so learning of the tear was surprising to her. What didn’t shock her, necessarily, was the doctors’ recommendations for her to stop playing basketball.
“I’m done for,” Wayne recalled thinking multiple times. After discussing options with her parents, however, she took a different stand.
“We just looked over the options,” she said. “It’s your senior year, what do you have to lose? That was the thought we went into. You can’t really injure it more, it can’t get any worse, it can’t get any better ... unless you have surgery. Why not just give it a go?”
So the plan then turned to an attempt to resume playing — if the pain and discomfort was manageable as surgery would certainly end her season. After a variety of rehabilitation endeavors, it became evident where the threshold would be.
“Finally it got to the point where she did all the rehab stuff, she did all these rehab things and ... at some point you’ve just got to do it,” Wynn said. “You’re going to have to go play.”
In her first action back, Wayne had just one full practice, during which her knee did give out. That was the scary part. Once she got back on the floor, however, she scored her team’s first basket with a 3-pointer on Jan. 22 against Newman. The crowd — including her teammates — went crazy in appreciation of her return.
“I was nervous after that first scare,” she said. “I said I was going to do this, so I might as well stick to it. If I fail, I fail, but I at least want to attempt to try to play on it. I was expecting just to come into the game and just feel it out, not even score, don’t get anything (statistically). When I got my first 3-pointer, (I felt) this is something I could maybe do, be a shooter out on the 3-point line ... it definitely did give me some confidence coming in there and scoring some points.”
Her numbers did of course take a hit. She was averaging 13 points a game at the time of the injury. In the games that followed she had more games without points than she did in double figures, finishing the year at eight points per contest. Her steal numbers were six, eight and higher during the first half of the season. Those dropped into the three to five ranger per game.
Then again, the Lady Hornets didn’t need her to return a star, just a productive member of the rotation, which she did quite effectively.
In her final MIAA Tournament, she scored just five points in three games, but had 10 steals and got rave reviews from Northwest Missouri Head Coach Austin Meyer and Nebraska-Kearney’s Carrie Eighmey after ESU beat them in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds respectively.
“She’s impressive,” Eighmey said. “She’s so tough. When they said she was going to do that, come back and try to play, I was (skeptical). That’s going to be amazing if she can do it — and she did it. She’s so long. She might not have had a ton of steals, but she deflects, she knows what they’re doing, she has experience.”
Repeat defender
Wayne “only” finished her senior year with 87 steals, which even missing seven games, was good enough to lead the MIAA by nine over the next-closest competitor. Her reputation, as well as the grit displayed down the stretch, earned her a second Defensive Player of the Year Award, though shared with Central Missouri junior Nija Collier.
“She’s been ... the cornerstone of our defense,” Wynn said. “(Her) ability to be able to change the game on one end of the floor from being able to get deflections, steals, those kind of things were all key and they’ve all been big components of our teams being able to win and be able to get back to the NCAA Tournament. She was well on her way this year ... to have an opportunity to be a First-Team All-American, a first-team All-MIAA type player, set the school record in steals and do all those kind of things. The thing that’s always going to stick with me is just her ability to control the game on the defensive end by herself sometimes.
“Our defense, the way we play, she’s still (impacts the game) and you’ve seen her continue to do that. I think most of the coaches in the league, think this girl deserves it. They know what she’s playing on, they know what she’s going through. But it wasn’t like they just decided to give it to her. She’s earned it. She led the league in steals, she led the MIAA in steals-per-game. She’s had a significant impact on these games so she definitely earned it.”
She is 28th on the Lady Hornets’ all-time scoring list with 1,037 points and has 292 steals, which places her third all-time, just 10 behind the leader. The Health and Human Performance Major also expects to graduate this summer.
But her biggest battle was getting back on the court to finish the last half of her senior season, playing in 15 games after her injury could’ve stolen them all.
Instead, one of Emporia State’s best-ever defensive players swiped as many back as she could.
“I was just kind of hoping maybe to get some type of honorable mention award just because I did well in the beginning (of the season),” said Wayne, who also received honorable mention All-MIAA honors. “I was shocked, (going) from doctors telling me it could be dangerous to play on it, they ... really recommended that I don’t, (to where she finished). In the end, to kind of prove them wrong, it really felt kind of good.”
