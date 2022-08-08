Few details are being released about a reported collision between a pedestrian and a train south of downtown Emporia.
First responders were called to the BASF tracks near Third and Merchant Streets around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. An Emporia Police log indicated one person was injured, but provided no other details.
Police did not return a call Monday seeking more details. Emporia Fire and EMS did not mention the collision in a daily check by The Gazette.
