Ron Swartz, 78, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Ron was born in Kingman, Kansas on April 12, 1945, the son of Paul and Juanita (Arnold) Swartz. He married Patricia Ann Raines in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on October 29, 1972. She died April 10, 2015. Surviving Ron are his daughter, Rhonda Swartz-Rodriguez, Emporia; son, Ronnie Swartz, Jr., Emporia; brothers, Gary Swartz, Grandby, MO, Donnie Swartz, Ponca City, OK, and Mike Swartz, Neosho, MO; sisters, Lavoena Keeling, and Cossette Brody, both of Neosho, MO, and Cheryl Payne, Washington State; grandchildren, Tramel Smith, Lenexa, KS, Taj Miller, Genai Swartz, Paige Swartz, all in Emporia, and Alyssa Swartz, Helena, MT; great-grandchildren, Zadin Williams, Oliver Brockelman, Scarlett Brockelman, all of Emporia. He was preceded by his parents and wife, Patricia Ann.
Mr. Swartz was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam era. He was a member of Sunrise Free Will Baptist Church, Emporia. Until his retirement in 2009 he was employed at Tyson in Emporia.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The service will be conducted by Pastor Alan Barus, Sunrise Free Will Baptist Church with Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening, July 25, 2023 from 7:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
