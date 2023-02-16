Alberta Annette Brinkman, 102, Emporia, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia.
Alberta Annette Stolfus was born September 28, 1920 in Hamilton, Kansas, the daughter of William Albert and Anna (Holmberg) Stolfus. She married Parry Collins Reed on June 28, 1942 in Miller, Kansas. He died April 28, 1949. On May 18, 1957 she married Joseph Jerome Brinkman in Kansas City. He died November 9, 1993. She is survived by her son, Philip C. Reed, Kearney, Missouri; daughter, Nancy J. Anderson, Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Christian Anderson, Christine Crump, April Giesmann, and Natalie Greek; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Justin, and Joshua Giesmann, Ella and Reese Anderson, Reed Allen, Garrett and Wyatt Crump; and niece, Kathy Knox. She was preceded in death by her husbands; daughter, Barbara Greek; granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Anderson; and brother, William “Bill” Arthur Stolfus.
Mrs. Brinkman received her two year teaching certificate from Kansas State Normal School (Emporia State University) and taught second grade in Hamilton, Kansas prior to her marriage. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Emporia, the Kansas Federation of Republican Women and the Kansas Flying Farmers.
Funeral Services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
A memorial has been established with the Kansas Federation of Republican Women with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.