The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance granting a 10-year property tax abatement to Cargill Animal Nutrition Wednesday afternoon.
The abatement, which exempts Cargill from tax liability on its property, was previously discussed during a May 2, 2018, action session during which commissions approved an incentive compliance agreement with the dog food manufacturer in relation to its $4.5 million warehouse expansion project. At the time, Cargill had invested more than $5 million in new equipment and upgrades at its Emporia Facility.
David Belpedio, a partner with MarksNelson accounting firm out of Kansas City, said Cargill was excited to continue its commitment to Emporia with projected investments of $1.6 million to be made in 2021 and $2.5 million by 2022 at the local facility.
“The Cargill facility in Emporia is Cargill’s flagship dog food manufacturing facility,” Belpedio said. “Cargill desires to continue growing this particular facility and improving its operational efficiencies and food quality at this facility. The goal is to make a high-end product and achieve high-end margins at this facility.”
Belpedio said the warehouse expansion has allowed Cargill to consolidate its operations within Emporia, but moving away from a leased warehouse that was located a mile away from the main plant. All employees working at that warehouse are now housed at the new warehouse on Cargill’s campus.
The company is looking to hire one additional employee by June 1, with the potential for 13 additional jobs to be created through a fourth shift by the summer of 2022. While that is not set in stone, Belpedio said the projected $330,000 investment in additional payroll to Emporia was a priority for Cargill management.
Vice Mayor Rob Gilligan said the city was grateful for manufacturers’ continued investments into Emporia.
“They have shown a commitment to our community,” he said. “That facility that they bought into was one of the oldest manufacturing plants in the state, so for them to come in and make those investments to grow and expand their workforce, to commit to us longterm, really shows that they believe that this is a great partnership.”
Gilligan said he hoped the community understood how important that investment was, as well. He said the commission does not take tax exemption requests lightly, and has to balance the projected benefits over time to the community.
“They were building onto property that was already serviced by resources, so we were not having any new infrastructure costs,” he said. “The property tax abatement for 10 years was one of those tools that gave them the confidence they needed to make that kind of investment into the community and recoup some of the costs of that investment in the period before they start having to pay the taxes on that.”
Gilligan said he and the other commissioners believed Cargill’s continued investment into Emporia was a fair trade off.
Other business
Commissioners also approved a resolution granting tax-free status for up to 10 years to items purchased through previously-approved $4.3 million industrial revenue bonds to Emporia Downtown Redevelopment Group LLC for costs related to the construction of the Roosevelt Plaza and Lofts, 1102 Commercial St., and Legacy Lofts, 1105 Mechanic St.
Approved the purchase of a 2020 Crane Carrier LET 2-30 with a New Way Sidewinder for residential solid waste pick-up, for a price of $233,995.
Approved the purchase of three 2020 Ford Interceptors for the Emporia Police Department for a total price of $103,140. The police department is still measuring the benefits of its recently received hybrid vehicles before purchasing more hybrids.
Approved a bid from Emporia Construction for the 2020 hazardous sidewalk program.
Approved a general utility easement at Hammond Heights.
Appointed Matt Fowler to the Emporia Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.
Appointed Carl Richardson, Shawn Garriott and KC Crist to positions on the Building Trades Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.