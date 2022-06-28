Lawrence Albert Gramke Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lawrence Albert Gramke of Emporia died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. He was 94.Private services are planned. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawrence Albert Gramke Emporia Flint Hills Care Center Funeral Home Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2022 Baseball and Softball Special Section Get to know the Emporia and area baseball and softball teams in the 2022 Baseball and Softball special section. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTurnpike body identified as former pro wrestlerRetired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansionDeadly crash in southeast Lyon CountyNew Mexico woman arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuitSunoco set for travel plaza; B-Dubs Express possibleFree rent? New shopping plaza owner hopes to fill holesMissing child found safeVirginia PinkstonBecause You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research.Car crashes on wet turnpike Images Videos CommentedThe People Speak: Vote 'No' on Aug. 2 (46)The People Speak: A just-the-facts look at the “Value Them Both” Amendment (21)Locals react to U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (11)Colorado man dies after bike hits car (10)Interim no more: Ken Hush named 18th president of Emporia State University (10)Juneteenth is important to all Americans (8)Ukraine under attack: new heavy weapons plea (7)City commission passes resolution to reduce gun violence (7)Can any American parent honestly say school massacres are ‘unimaginable’? (6)Chief Judge Wheeler leaving in September (4)Because You Asked: Is it legal for churches to display political signs? We did some research. (3)Council Grove attorney facing multiple charges (3)Leihsing leaving for South Africa with college grant (2)Two retirees file to challenge Smith for House (2)Board of Regents to vote on ESU president Wednesday (2)Let's Talk Business: Support for LGBTQ-owned businesses (2)The McConnell government (1)Where's the drop? Local gas prices above Kansas average (1)Teacher Shortage is a Decades-Long Problem (1)Insight Kansas: Unopposed races for Kansas House concerning for representative democracy (1)Ukraine under attack: Shelling without end (1)Trujillo’s gem helps Emporia Jr’s split doubleheader (1)Emporia celebrates Pride with 2nd annual parade (1)Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies (1)UPDATE: Commissioner Briggs not seeking re-election (1)Charges not likely in cyclist's death (1)Seeking Shown: Crime Stoppers after robbery suspect (1)The legacy of smallpox (1)Arvonia Historic Preservation Society Receives Grant for Restoration Work (1)Rams, star receiver Cooper Kupp agree on three-year, $75 million extension (1)The dismal science (1)Special meeting planned on vacant homes, local rentals (1)New American Heroes (1)The McConnell government (1)Jones Early Childhood Development Center opens doors (1) WAJK
