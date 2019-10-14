Seniors Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte had a long day on Saturday.
But in the end, the reward was a special moment for them.
The Emporia High lead doubles pair qualified for next weekend’s 5A State Tournament with a fourth place finish at the regional hosted by EHS.
“I’m really excited that we were able to qualify, especially for (our) senior year,” Herrarte said. “We had the opportunity to play some of the best tennis players in our region.”
That resulted in a grueling day of tennis for the two. After they won their first match, 6-0, 8-0, they went into a tie-break against Andover’s Aurelia Tan and Annabelle Tantemsomboon. That turned into a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win and assured the duo would be in the region’s top six, qualifying them for state.
Their third match proved to be a brutal one as a potential bid as regional champ was thwarted in a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 loss to second-seeded Hannah Weers and Sydney Benjamin of Andover, a battle that took more than two hours to complete.
After that, the duo had little steam left and fell in the third place match, 3-6, 1-6, to Seaman’s Lauren Sweeney and Emma Dowd.
“(It was) definitely the hardest and longest meet we’ve played this year,” Herrarte said. “I think we handled it, for the most part, pretty well.”
The Spartans’ other doubles team, Alyssa Dix and Beatriz Ibarra went 1-2 on the day, falling one win shy of qualifying for state.
In singles play, Diana Magana, too, was one win shy of advancing, taking a 6-1, 6-0 win in her first match of the day. Kaitlyn Velasquez dropped her first game, against the tournament’s top seed, 0-6, 1-6.
“The goal was to make it back to state,” EHS Head Coach Saul Trujillo said. “We were hoping we could at least place (among) the top two to get that first-round bye, but we had a pretty decent tournament, so I’m (happy) with the result.”
“Our two doubles with Alyssa and Beatriz, they were one match away from state, same with Diana,” Trujillo said. “We were just looking to grow throughout the season and hopefully reach state. They fell a little short, but they made growth and that’s really all I was asking for. Kaitlyn ... played (No. 1) singles throughout the year ... she’s a freshman, I’m really proud of her as well.”
The 5A State Tennis Tournament will be held in Pittsburg on Friday and Saturday, with competitions slated to begin late Friday morning.
