The USD 253 Board of Education unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price for renovations, redesigns and additions to Walnut Elementary School, Wednesday night, the first of the district's schools to reach the stage since the $78 million bond referendum was passed last year.
The $5,854,659 project comes in $265,000 less than the $7.2 million maximum master budget value that had been placed on the school by the Build for the Future Executive Committee. The board also voted to allowed BFEC to choose alternates and unit prices up to the maximum master budget value of the project.
HK Architects Project Manager Zack Snethen said the scope of the project had changed since the bond referendum was first discussed with district patrons. That was due to some changes in building codes — such as requiring bathrooms in storm shelters — which would take more dollars than originally expected.
"We broke down several areas into alternates to evaluate," Snethen said. Area of the school have been broken out into different color-coded sections to show the greatest need. The goal, he said, was to "deliver a project that fit into the budget" even if every classroom was not getting renovated as originally planned right now.
Board Member Melissa Ogleby expressed disappointment about the changes and felt that it was potentially shortchanging patrons who voted in favor of the bond. She wondered if this would be a problem common through all of the buildings, or if it was something unique to Walnut.
"Walnut is probably one of the most complicated renovations that we have," Snethen said. He said the goal was maximize the amount of money spent at each building.
Board President Mike Crouch, who sits on BFEC, said he could not promise anything but the goal was to "touch" all of the classrooms at the school. After some discussion, the vote passed 7-0.
Board members then heard an update about progress on Emporia High School and the early childhood center. Both projects have passed the design phase through the Build for the Future Executive Committee and will be going through a final budget review before the projects are presented to the board for GMP approval.
2020-2021 Budget
The board also formally approved the district's 2020-21 budget following a public hearing, during which no comments were made. The $33,468,382 budget brings the district to a funding level of about $133 per student — which is slightly more than what the district was funded at 2008.
That amounts to $1.2 million more in the general fund. Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said it was exciting to be back at that funding level, after years of battling cuts to education.
"The budget mill levy will come in 7/10ths of a mill below what it was last year," he said. "It reflects $133 per student increase to the base state aid per pupil because of the Gannon law suit, and because of the subsequent work of legislature putting together a multiyear base state aid for pupil increase. ... For the first time, we should be above the $32.4 million where we were in 2008. We're excited that we're finally catching up to where we were in 2008."
Title IX
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin was appointed as the district's first Title IX Coordinator after she gave the board an update on what Title IX regulations would mean for K-12 education. The regulations, which have been in place for higher education since 1972, are now being included for K-12 education as mandated by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Bolin said Title IX is related to sexual harassment and the reporting thereof. There will be no changes to existing regulations related to athletic participation, employment, or single-sex education.
Sexual harassment has been defined as "unwelcome conduct" on the basis of sex. It can involve either district employees or other students. The regulations identify a complainant, a respondent, and emphasizes the importance of supportive measures.
There are three roles required by the regulations — Title IX Coordinator, Investigator and Decision-maker — and Bolin said a number of district employees have already been trained.
She said the regulations require the district to act when it has "actual knowledge" of sexual harassment.
"We need folks to tell us and then we'll act," she said.
Schools update
Superintendent Kevin Case announced he had come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 and was quarantining at home for 14 days during his update on school reopening plans. He said he had received the notice Wednesday morning.
"I wasn't sure what to share tonight on this but I'm going to share a little bit because I think it's important that people understand a little bit some of my thinking," he said. "As this all has transpired today, I've learned a lot through this process. I think all that I've learned today is, I have a responsibility in our community and I have a responsibility in our schools that when I found out the situation that I'm in, the choice was simple. My first phone call was to HR, which is part of our process, and figured out what I needed to do." Case said he's working with Lyon County Public Health, who advised him to quarantine and work from home for the two-week period.
"We are going to see this all year long," he said. "My goal today and everyday in what I do is to be a role model in what we expect to see out of our staff."
Case said the district is continuing to work through plans at all grade levels for the return to school. Some of those changes have been adjustments to building start times to help offset transportation issues. As of Wednesday, Maynard Early Childhood Center was set to start at 8:57 a.m., elementary schools would open at 7:55 a.m., secondary would begin at 8:02 and 8:05 a.m. and Emporia High School would begin at 8:05 a.m.
Case also gave an enrollment update. Right now, 4,606 students are enrolled with about 21% of students choosing remote learning.
"A huge thank you to our building secretaries and technology and community relations and our enrollment folks for continuing to work hard and making sure we have accurate information," he said.
He also expressed regret over the joint decision to cancel RecXtra.
"It was not a decision that was made lightly and it was an effort that we all tried to make work," he said. "That will be canceled at this point and we will continue to reevaluate if there's an opportunity for us to do something with that."
