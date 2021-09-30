There is a new stop in town, and it offers locals a place to meet up while grabbing a bite and enjoying a cold beverage. The Station, located at 402 Merchant St., is one of Emporia’s latest businesses to open in historic downtown.
Patrons are invited to stop in and enjoy their wide assortment of domestic and imported beers, premium cocktails, and frozen drinks all while enjoying a game of pool, air hockey, or darts. The kitchen provides a large selection of appetizers, pizza, wings, burgers and more. In the evenings, patrons can enjoy tunes from the in-house DJ and on specific nights, experience live music.
In addition to their dining and dancing area, The Station features an outdoor beer garden and patio while also offering rental options for receptions, reunions, and other types of private events. Currently open Wednesday - Sunday, The Station is family friendly until 10 p.m., then transitions into an 18 and up establishment.
“I want The Station to be the place that connects Emporia,” said owner and manager, Marie Haba. “I want people to enjoy our food, patio, and night life in a safe environment.”
With years of experience in the industry, opening The Station was the next step in Haba’s business portfolio.
“I always wanted a large establishment, so when this became available-we went for it,” Haba said. “I am intrigued by all the things we are able to provide Emporia with such a large venue.”
Haba also owns and operates Charlie’s Place located at 116 Commercial St.
After purchasing the building, Haba launched into several projects including resealing floors, bathroom renovations, bar top replacements, and interior painting. Several of these building updates were funded in part with two loans through Emporia Main Street.
“We were able to utilize two of our different loan programs for The Station,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street. The Incentives Without Walls program which is authorized through the Kansas Main Street Program and a Trusler Loan. Our Trusler loans consist of funding that is donated to Emporia Main Street Though the Trusler Foundation to act as entrepreneurial incentives for local businesses. We are excited to assist a local entrepreneur who expanded into a vacant facility. The Station will offer a new nightlife alternative for local citizens.”
The Station will celebrate its grand opening starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m. and the community is invited to come out and see the newly renovated space and explore the menu. For guests 18 years and older, The Station will have live music starting at 10 p.m. which will feature sounds from Dangerously Biased and All From Nothing.
For more information on the event, operating hours, and daily specials, patrons are encouraged to visit The Station’s Facebook Page @thestation402, and website: www.thestationemporia.com, or stop by 402 Merchant St.
