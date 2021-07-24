EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
A huge pat on the back to the 20 men who devoted time raising money for SOS Inc. during the SOS Strong campaign. They are: Chris Mullins, Corey Linton, Tagan Trahoon, Josh Hamlin, Jacob Welsh, Dean Grant, Robert McClelland, Aaron Trelc, Brad Kirmer, JJ (Jeremy) Johns, Matt Johnson, Ken Weaver, John Decker, Bryan Crouch, Doug Hes, Jacob Stutzman, Scott Stormont, Josh Blaisdell, Sam Tovar, Eric McCabe and Grant Swanson. Together they raised more than $62,000 for the organization.
Emporia High girls wrestler Madelynn Griffin who went 1-2 while representing Team Kansas at the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D., on Tuesday. Griffin was one of 20 athletes who wrestled for the Kansas girls junior freestyle team.
The Plumb Place Steering Committee for moving forward with seeking applications for a board of directors to take over the agency as it rebuilds. Applications are due Aug. 27 and applications and job descriptions can be found online at www.uwfh.org/plumbplace.
Southern Lyon County Unified School District 252 for receiving a kindergarten readiness grant to help prepare its students for a strong future in education. The grants were funded through the 3-year Preschool Development B-5 Renewal Grant and the district is one of 13 to receive funding.
Olpe football and boys basketball head coach Chris Schmidt who was named the 2020-21 Kansas High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year by USA Today last week.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
