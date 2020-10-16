David M Buffington, formerly of Americus, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home in Sarasota, FL from cancer.
David moved to Apopka, FL twenty one years ago. There he owned and operated a successful landscaping business until he retired. He moved to Sarasota four years ago where he became very involved with Grace Church.
David is the son of the late Earl and Louise Buffington of Americus.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Schlup of Emporia; brothers, Steven Buffington of Wamego, Larry Buffington of Deerfield Beach, FL; a half brother, Vernon Buffington of Ark City, KS; and a half sister, Sherry Butler of Beverly Hills, FL.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 24, at the Americus Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend.
