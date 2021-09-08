Reuben Young, Jr., 85, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Jr. was born April 18, 1936 in Emporia the son of Reuben, Sr. and Flossie (Jones) Young. He owned and operated Custom Muffler in Emporia for 40 years, retiring on March 15, 2020. Jr. served in the Kansas National Guard, participated in many bowling leagues and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On January 14, 1985 Jr. married Donna Montgomery in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: sons, Don Davis and wife Victoria of Sedgwick, Kansas, Jeff Young and wife Michelle of Emporia; daughters, Debbie Brown and husband Randy of Sedgwick, Michelle Young of Emporia; sister, Karen Watson of Emporia; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Young and Robert Young; and a grandson, Jamie Brown.
Cremation is planned. A private service is planned with inurnment in the Gridley Cemetery in Gridley, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice or Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
