LENEXA — The Emporia High School swim team was in action during the 5-1A state tournament in Lenexa Friday.
During Friday’s prelims, Brooklyn Wiltz finished 30th in the state in the 50 free swim, with a time of 27.48. The 200 free relay team swam a season personal record, finishing 18th in the state. The 400 free relay team of Ryan Peak, Wiltz, Alison Brown and Arianna Hamilton finished 19th.
The Emporia High School diving team began its day early yesterday, competing at the Class 5-1A state swimming and diving championships with a 9:30 a.m. start time.
Thursday’s diving competition at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center comprised the preliminaries and semi-finals. The finals will be held Saturday morning.
Emporia senior Cadance Vincent holds the second position, going into Saturday’s final (272.50) behind St. James Academy’s Emma Holton (290). Junior Jacey Stutler secured a ninth place spot (243.75), and freshman Divinity Gardner sits at 15th (210.90).
Gardner slipped off the board in round five, nearly derailing her chances at advancing to the finals. However, Emporia diving coach Barbara Clark said Gardner wouldn’t be participating in Saturday’s finals.
