ST. JOSEPH, MO. -- Braden Gleason threw his first interception of the year and the Hornet defense gave up nearly 500 yards as Emporia State saw a 28-7 halftime lead end in a 38-37 road loss to Missouri Western Saturday night.
When the Hornets (2-1) went into the locker room after the first half-hour of play, it appeared that they would win the game going away. But the offense came out flat in the second half and the defense -- which had been stout all season -- suddenly struggled to stop Missouri Western’s (2-1) offensive attack.
The Griffons scored on their first drive after halftime and Emporia State later added a field goal after Gee Stanley intercepted Missouri Western quarterback Anthony Vespo, making the score 31-14. But the Griffons added back-to-back touchdowns and then tackled Hornet Billy Ross, Jr. in his own end zone for a safety.
All of a sudden, Missouri Western was within one point at 31-30 with 10:17 left in the game.
And then, on the Griffons’ ensuing possession following the safety, they added another touchdown to take their first lead of the game at 38-31 with 7:57 to go.
After the teams traded punts, Emporia State got the ball back with time running short. Finally, the offense showed signs of life as it moved quickly down the field, setting up with a first and goal at the Missouri Western 3-yard line with 1:36 left.
Gleason dumped it off to Ross, who scored the Hornets’ only touchdown of the final two periods with 1:29 on the clock. But instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game at 38-all, head coach Garin Higgins elected to go for two and the lead.
Again, Gleason went to Ross, but the halfback was tackled inches short of the goal line. The 2-point conversion was no good and the Griffons still held a 38-37 advantage.
The Emporia State defense came up with a stop, returning possession to the offense deep in its own territory with 22 seconds left. However, a couple of trick plays didn’t work as hoped and time ran out.
The Griffons outscored the Hornets 31-9 and outgained them 307-163 in the second half. Missouri Western’s 483 yards were more than Emporia State gave up in its first two games combined.
Gleason finished 28 of 43 passing for 289 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 34 yards on five attempts.
Ross led the Hornets in rushing with 86 yards on 22 carries and also had seven receptions for 49 yards and a score. Canaan Brooks was conspicuously absent from the lineup.
Jalen Varner was the top Emporia State receiver with two receptions for 80 yards.
Emporia State will return to action next week at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas are 2-1 after blasting Northeastern State 48-13 Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.