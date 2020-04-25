The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is inviting community members to create their own animal habitats with the Home Town Habitats contest.
The contest gives people a chance to win an Emporia Friends of the Zoo family membership and a gift basket from the zoo’s gift shop. Entries are due by Friday.
Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton said she and Zoo Director Lisa Keith settled on the idea after coming across a post on social media where a neighborhood had created a “zoo” with homemade exhibits. The idea seemed like a great way to keep the community involved with the zoo during its temporary closure.
“We kept bouncing ideas off together to see what we could do to keep the community involved,” Sutton said. “It’s such neat idea because it’s a learning opportunity for the kids. They can do some research about their animals and learn about their habitats.”
And, it gives families a chance to work together — or independently — as they flex their creative muscles. There’s no limit to the number of entries per family, so everyone in a household who wants to create their own habitat and submit an entry can do just that.
Habitats can be created using just about anything and anywhere — indoors or outdoors — with any kind of materials.
“This is for kids and adults, and there’s no age limits on this,” Sutton said. “If your favorite animal at the zoo is the lemur, do some research and come up with a creative habitat. Your imagination is your only limitation.”
Sutton said people are not limited by the animals currently housed at Emporia’s zoo either.
The chance to win an EFOZ membership can be an exciting incentive, Sutton said. While Emporia’s zoo is free, an EFOZ membership will grant you reduced-admission prices to zoos around the country.
“If you become an EFOZ member you can actually bring your membership card to zoos all around the country,” she said. “An EFOZ member can go to the Sedgwick County Zoo and it’s 50 percent off of your entry in. I have family that lives in Arkansas and we can go to the Little Rock Zoo and it’s 50 percent off of the entry there. I don’t think people realize you can use your membership at other zoos and gift shops.”
To enter, simply fill out an entry form and send a photo of your habitat to emporiazooed@emporia-kansas.gov by Friday. A winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced on May 7.
Forms can be found under the “Latest News” tab at www.emporiazoo.com or www.facebook.com/Emporia-Zoo-367697018444. We have also attached the form to this story online at www.emporiagazette.com.
