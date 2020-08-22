For 49 years, Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply outfitted restaurants, schools and more with the necessary equipment and supplies needed to keep their kitchens running smoothly.
Now, the longtime kitchen supply company is preparing to close its doors by the end of the year.
“We thought this year was starting off really strong,” said John E. Muckenthaler, MI Restaurant Supply president. “January and February, people were excited and we were making plans with EVCO — our sister company — for their Food Show, which we’ve always participated in. It was unbelievable what happened in March.”
A longstanding business
MI Restaurant Equipment Supply was originally established as a coffee company in 1912, by retail grocery business partners David Stone and Morris Maib. In 1915, C.J. “Mose” Neill purchased the coffee plant which had come to be known as the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company. By 1945 the business had 22 employees and handled teas, coffees, spices, extracts, candies, restaurant and fountain supplies and equipment. Neill died in 1955 and his interest in the company was purchased by Wally Evans from neighboring Chase County.
Under Evans, the company grew and expanded — so did the equipment division. In 1970, it was split from EWCC. In 1971, Evans sold the equipment supply company to his daughter Theresa Muckenthaler, and her husband Jim. The Muckenthalers moved the supply business to its current location on Commercial Street, the former site of Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company.
Today, Jim and Theresa are retired. MI Restaurant Supply Company employs 10 people — eight in Emporia and two in Topeka. Muckenthaler said they were able to secure a loan during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program in order to keep those employees on staff through the pandemic. He was grateful for the assistance, but it wasn’t enough to keep the doors open.
A devastating blow
Like many small businesses, MI Restaurant Supply Company took a hit when the novel coronavirus caused widespread shutdowns across the United States. Buying conferences were canceled or postponed. The EVCO Food Show was canceled.
Muckenthaler said the cost of the pandemic amplified the pinch the company had felt over the years as people’s buying habits changed. The company has had a lot of loyal customers over the years, he said, and many of them small, locally-owned businesses or area school districts. Customers who were wiling to pay a little bit more to keep money local.
“We started seeing a real effect of the Internet on our sales volume about five years ago,” Muckenthaler said. “It’s been a five-year decline in our volume and it’s because we would talk to a customer and they’d say, “OK, what’s the price on a fryer?’ and we’d say, ‘This is our price.’ And they’d say they could buy it cheaper on the Internet and they wouldn’t have to pay Kansas sales tax.”
Muckenthaler said he’s an advocate for legislation that would require any entity shipping goods into Kansas to collect and report Kansas sales tax to the community they are shipping it to.
“It is imperative that they get that law passed,” he said. “I’ve had to do that for the almost 50 years we’ve been in business and they should have to also.”
Muckenthaler said the day-to-day sales volume from those loyal customers was what kept the business going, evening through its five-year decline. Even then, the company was either breaking even or seeing a loss each year.
“This year, with the coronavirus, it just pushed us over the cliff and we said we just can’t do this anymore.,” he said. “It was inevitable that it was going to happen sooner or later. The coronavirus just sped up the plans.”
When the novel coronavirus shutdown restaurants and schools, it dried up the need for repairs and replacements. While the company was still providing contracted work with construction companies — deemed essential businesses — the loss of day-to-day revenue was devastating for the company that had already been on a decline.
“The coronavirus just tanked us,” Muckenthaler said, shaking his head. “Once the restaurants started coming back and opening their doors in whatever restricted manner they were supposed to, our business picked up some because people were starting to do things again. And then one thing is making the announcement [about the closing], we’re busier than hell around here. And that’s fun to see people coming in, hearing the phones ringing.”
But, Muckenthaler said it wouldn’t be enough to keep the doors open.
Phasing out
Muckenthaler said the company’s focus will remain on its customers over the next few months. A 20% off liquidation sale will begin Sept. 1 with extended hours starting that week as well. The showroom will be open 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday — Friday, with the possibility of Saturday hours as well. Special ordering and restocking orders will cease around Oct. 1. The company will work with an auction house to liquidate any remaining inventory.
“I’m not worried about any of us and what we’re going to do the rest of our lives,” Muckenthaler said. “Our focus needs to be on taking care of our customers the best we can.”
It’s the customers that kept the business going for nearly five decades, after all.
“We want to thank the community for all their support over the 49 years and hopefully we get a chance to, before we close, wish all of our customers success in the future,” he said.
With more economic impact in store as the pandemic rages on, Muckenthaler is concerned that the fate of MI Restaurant Equipment Supply will not be an isolated story in Emporia.
“When experts are predicting closures of 40%, it’s kind of scary, but it seems like the restaurants around here have been able to weather the storm,” he said. “I think they’ve had pretty good community support so they can keep functioning through this, but the people that rely on liquor sales and such — they’ve really taken a big hit and some of those are not going to survive because of it.”
As for Muckenthaler, he’s got some job opportunities already. And, for someone who has been in the family business for more than 40 years, he’s looking forward to doing something a little different.
“It’s been a good life,” he said, “and I don’t plan on going anywhere. I think you’ve got to focus on the positives.”
