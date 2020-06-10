The ongoing USD 253 early childhood learning center construction project received a major boost Wednesday evening in the form of a multi-million dollar grant from the Jones Foundation.
“Today, it is with a great sense of pride, excitement and anticipation that we announce Bank of America as trustee for the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust has awarded a multi-year grant in the total amount of $6 million to Emporia-USD 253 in support of the early childhood center,” USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case said. “The partnership will combine existing USD 253 bond money along with the Jones donation to provide our students and families with a wide range of early childhood and community-based services."
A major item of the recently-passed $78 million bond vote, plans for the early childhood learning center have been in development since Aug. 2019. The project has been overseen by Topeka-based HTK architects with an emphasis on providing a facility with an adequate storm shelter; secure entries into the building; a positive, inviting, and age-appropriate learning environment; and space to allow for play-based learning that supports both fine and gross motor development. Construction on the new building — which will be located directly west of Riverside Elementary School on land already owned by the school district — is tentatively scheduled to begin in October.
“This generous and impactful donation will allow the facility ... to meet a variety of learning needs including space for expanded early childhood services including health screenings and services, food pantries, a clothing locker, infant-toddler services, parents-as-teachers, Crosswinds consulting services and space for additional community partners," Case said. “This is something that I think is truly going to impact our community. I honestly believe this will be a flagship early learning center regionally, not just statewide.”
In other business Wednesday, Case provided a brief update on the district’s current plans for August. He reiterated that his main focus — and the focus of the task forces on both the local and state level — would be to provide students with in-person instruction throughout the year. While that stance could mean changes throughout each semester as more data and trends on the virus become available, Case said another part of preparing for the next school year was keeping an open mind.
“One of the main issues we’re looking at right now is the matter of occupancy,” Case said. “Those can be classroom occupancy issues, but also some building occupancy issues. It’s about how those will balance, but also looking at how those numbers might continue to change.”
“Sometimes, you don’t know where to turn next because there are so many things coming at us. But, I know we have a great team in place and some positive things are happening on that end.”
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
^ Accepted a $1,500 donation from the Emporia Community Foundation to be used in EHS’s Spartan Shop
^ Accepted a $500 donation to Camp Hope from members of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee
^ Accepted a $6,000 grant from Feeding KS Kids for to be used by USD 253 Food Service
^ Approved Village Elementary as an Apollo II redesign cohort for the 2020-2021 school year
^ Accepted a $34,400 bid from Modern Air for the installation of a new chiller at Emporia Middle School
