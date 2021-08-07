There are a number of things coming to a close as we enter these last long days of summer. Unemployment extended benefits and the PPP loan forgiveness deadline come immediately to mind, along with the end of school summer vacation.
Federal expanded unemployment benefits for Kansans will expire September 6, including the $300 per week supplement, gig worker benefits, and assistance for the long-term unemployed. One in four workers have relied on some form of unemployment assistance during the pandemic, according to a report by labor policy think tank The Century Foundation.
This ending may hold a silver lining for employers: now is the time to beef up recruitment efforts, examine job requirements, and possibly re-think wage and benefit packages. Looking at your own “Help Wanted” offerings, would you want to work for YOU? The Emporia Area Chamber can connect you with resources for analyzing your job offerings to help attract qualified applicants.
Another ending at hand is the loan forgiveness deadline for Payroll Protection Program loans. Borrowers can apply for forgiveness after PPP money is spent on eligible expenses. If not all the loan money was used for eligible expenses, the rest must be repaid. For PPP loans issued after June 5, 2020, borrowers can take up to six months to spend the cash, and don’t have to start repaying the loan until 10 months after the spending period ends. That puts the grace period ending date at the beginning of September 2021. Loan recipients are advised to apply for forgiveness before they must begin repayment. Contact the bank from which the loan was obtained for guidance.
For parents of school children everywhere, a very large ending looms: the end of summer vacation. Here’s hoping everyone has made appropriate and adequate plans for child care as another very unusual school year commences in August. Still searching? Contact the Chamber for childcare resources around our community.
The application deadline for Leadership Emporia Academy is Aug. 13 — just a week away. Application forms and scholarship forms are available on the Emporia Chamber website at www.emporiakschamber.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this premiere regional leadership learning experience.
The Emporia Area Chamber is pleased to announce four new members.
Laser Tech Services, located downtown at 504 Commercial St., is celebrating the opening of their Emporia location by offering free samples of printer toner and ink to local businesses. Submit the following information to lasertech@onlasertech.com: company name; contact name, email, and telephone number; and printer brand and model number.
Kansas Free For Arts strives to create a culturally vibrant Kansas whose thriving economy is fueled by a happy, healthy, and well-educated population. KFA is the parent organization of the upcoming Halfway To Everywhere music and arts festival, slated for Sept. 4 in downtown Emporia. Visit them at KsFreeForArts.org.
Cooper’s Carts provides comprehensive repair and maintenance for golf carts. This family-owned business also sells new and used golf carts, and can custom-build a cart just for you from NASCAR driver carts to rear beds and seats to stretched carts and more. Contact them at 620- 343-2278.
Altissimo Music Productions (AMP) is your one-stop shop for professional audio, lights, and staging for small to mid-sized events. From weddings and private parties, to concerts, tours, and festivals, Altissimo has what you need — including booking artists. And, of course, they also produce concerts! Contact them at 620-727-1795
It’s a great day in Emporia!
