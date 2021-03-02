The first Saturday in March 2020, the Emporia Lions held their annual breakfast at the Emporia Senior Center. This year, with regret, Lions Club has postponed their 32nd annual fundraiser because of the pandemic.
In 1989 the Lions looked at a vacant grocery store at the Flinthills Mall for a different fundraiser idea. John Polzin secured the space, and the Lions put on their first Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast. According to Lion Steve Haught, “Chip” Mareska, who ran his father-in-law’s Crawford Furniture Store, obtained three used electric ranges to prepare the food.
Steve and Nina Haught and Robert Sigman cooked while John Rich waited tables. George Walters was the top ticket seller. Steve recalls it was on or during Ground Hog Day. It was very cold outside with very little heat inside, yet approximately 150 people were served.
In 1990, the Breakfast moved to the Emporia Senior Center, where it has been held each year since. Steve Haught said that some of the early crews included Otto Eubanks, Mike and Richard Hall, Herb and Naomi Waltz, and Joe and Bonnie Denson. The Jim Snooks and Bob and Karen Day were also on the early cooking teams. Danny Kinnet was the Breakfast chair for many years, Sally Conard took over leadership a few years after the turn of the century and continues. George Walters was the top ticket seller every year until 2011, when Gary Post outsold him. George reclaimed the lead the next several years.
Sponsors have been a huge factor in the success of this project. For many years Marvin Kline lined up the car dealerships, then about 2000, Dave Eldridge, Ken Suchy and Ron Boettcher expanded the sponsor list to the current 60+ sponsors.
This fundraiser has consistently been supported by the community, serving about 500 breakfasts most years. The gravy is still made from scratch to give that great homemade taste; add the Fanestil link sausages, and you have a roaring good breakfast.
Next year we hope the Lions are back, stirring gravy and baking biscuits the first Saturday in March.
