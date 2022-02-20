Emporia Police are investigating a break-in at a westside pharmacy.
Robert Turner with the police said Sunday that officers were called to Haag Pharmacy, 1400 West 12th Avenue, sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
“There was nobody on the scene when we got there,” Turner said, indicating no one was injured.
It's not clear whether any items were taken from the pharmacy. Turner said officers may release more details on that Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.