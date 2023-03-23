The 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year team is scheduled to visit Emporia State University April 6 to visit with students and faculty.
The eight teachers include three ESU alumni, including:
- Erica Huggard, anatomy and physiology and biology teacher at Emporia High School, USD 253
- Mallory Keefe head teacher of the 3-year-old preschool program at Cheney Elementary School, USD 268
- Pamela Munoz, kindergarten teacher at McCarter Elementary in Topeka Public Schools USD 501
Brian Skinner, who teaches special education at Newton High School, Newton USD 373, is the Kansas Teacher of the Year.
The other regional teachers of the year are:
- Carly Torres, fifth-grade teacher at Wiley Elementary School, Hutchinson Unified School District 308
- Jaimie Swindler, 18-21 special education services, USD 290, Ottawa
- Kendal Norberg, fourth-grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School in Louisburg; Unified School District 416
- Jessica Gazzano, art teacher for Grades 6 through 8 at Woodland Spring Middle School in Olathe
During their day at Emporia State, the team will present to students and faculty, tour the National Teachers Hall of Fame and record an episode of The Teachers College's podcast, "How We Teach This."
"Having the Kansas Teachers of the Year on campus is always something our students, faculty, and staff look forward to in the spring semester," said Joan Brewer, dean of The Teachers College. "These individuals are the best of the best in our Kansas classrooms! We are quite lucky to have them come to campus and share their passion for teaching with our pre-service teachers. It is quite inspiring!"
The Kansas Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies, recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Throughout their award year, the Kansas Teacher of the Year and state finalists serve as ambassadors for education in Kansas by making public appearances across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.