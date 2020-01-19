Social media was abuzz early Sunday afternoon after a quick rumbling of the earth was felt throughout the region.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Kansas at 1:08 p.m. Sunday. The epicenter was listed as 3.6 miles southwest of Hutchinson — around 120 miles southwest of Emporia.
Several people throughout the region took to social media to see if others felt what they had.
"Did anyone else just feel the earth shaking or was it just me?" Jennifer Wall asked on the Emporia Kansas Area Chat Facebook page.
Several commenters confirmed they had felt it as well, some saying it was felt north of town and in Americus, as well. Just a half hour after the rumble was felt, there were 31 comments from those saying they had felt it, too.
"Anyone else feel a little Earth movement?" Emporian Susan Faler asked. "I'm pretending it was all the Chiefs fans stomping in anticipation of kickoff and a Earth shaking KC win today!"
Arrowhead Stadium might be shaking for different reasons Sunday afternoon, but the rumble shortly after 1 p.m. was, indeed, an earthquake.
