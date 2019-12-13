During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign just completed, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted 10 overtime saturation patrols to primarily enforce Kansas’ impaired driving and occupant restraint laws.
Over the period, Nov. 25 - Dec. 1, officers conducted one DUI arrest and issued one safety belt citations, zero child restraint citations and nine speeding citations, along with 13 other citations and arrests. All told, officers made 24 enforcement stops during the campaign.
According to Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope, “the idea behind enforcement campaigns like this is, first and foremost, to save lives and prevent injury in a way that encourages safer driving decisions in the future.
"Safety begins by adopting two very simple and inflexible rules: ''Absolutely no one rides in my car unless buckled in properly,’ and ‘I don’t ride with a driver who has been drinking, for any reason, even if that driver is me.’
"Also, remember that, while this particular campaign may be over, the enforcement of occupant restraint and alcohol traffic laws is ongoing.”
The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign was supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Thanks a lot for the ticket right before the holidays!
