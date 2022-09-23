Walter Lee Blount

Walter Lee “Buddy” Blount, Jr., 82,
died September 6, 2022, at his home in
rural Cottonwood Falls. He was born
June 2, 1940, in Emporia to Walter
Sr. and Leona (Potter) Blount. Buddy
worked at Z-Bar Ranch and Evan
Koger Ranch as a cowboy and then
retired from KDOT after 23 years. In
his younger years, he was on the Mercy
Scuba Diving Team and helped with
Boy Scouts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing,
trap shooting, reading Western books,
and spending time with his grandsons. Buddy proudly served
in the United States Army.
On June 1, 1966, he married Mary Branch in Cottonwood
Falls. They shared 56 years of marriage.
He is survived by: wife, Mary of the home; daughter, Tena
Blount; son, Charlie Blount; grandsons, Dakota Blount and
wife Kortney, Clay Blount, all of Cottonwood Falls; brother,
Jim Blount of OK; and trusty dog companion, Badger.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings,
Tommy, George, Bobby, Viola, Frankie, Jean, Virgilene,
Shirley, Dorothy, Jake, Anna Lee, and infant sister, Marlene.
Cremation will take place.
Celebration of life gathering will be from 2-4 p.m.
Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander
Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Military honors
conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice
or Emporia Animal Shelter in care of Brown-Bennett-
Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls,
KS 66845.
