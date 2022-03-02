Colonel Gary Neal Loveland, 83, of Glendale, Arizona passed away January 16, 2022 in Sun City West, Arizona. Gary was born in Topeka to Kenneth Wright and Edna Faye (Bayless) Loveland.
A private family interment will be held at Keene Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gary’s life on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 2 pm - 5 pm at Dover Community Center, 5928 SW Douglas Rd, Topeka, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a memorial donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, America’s VetDogs, or the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Condolences can be shared at Tributes.com.
