The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, the Emporia Police Department announced Monday.
32-year-old Alan M. Johnson was taken into custody after police officers responded to multiple reports of “possible animal cruelty” in the 1100 block of Sylvan St.
According Captain Lisa Hayes, one citizen reported “what sounded like a dog being injured and another reported witnessing the cruelty as well as seeing the suspect put a dog in a dumpster.”
She said responding officers did find a deceased dog in a dumpster.
Johnson was then arrested on charges of animal Animal Cruelty. The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information on this or any other crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit anonymous tips online at P3Tips.
(3) comments
Judging by past animal cuelty cases, this guys getting off easy.
A full prosecution and jail sentence is required!
That would mean we would have to have hope for the county attorney’s office to do something and hope officers documented things correctly and body can not mysteriously coming up missing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.