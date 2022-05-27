United Way of the Flint Hills is deeply saddened by the tragic mass shootings of the last few weeks: the racially motivated attack in Buffalo, NY and the murder this week of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the second deadliest school shooting in America’s history. Our hearts are with the families and communities.
If you want to help the community of Uvalde, please consider supporting these three local funds:
Robb Elementary Memorial Fund
First State Bank (FSB) of Uvalde has created a fund for the families of Robb Elementary. To donate, you may send Zelle funds using this email address: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com, or send via mail to:
Robb School Memorial Fund
200 E Nopal St.
Uvalde, TX 78801
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s United with Uvalde Fund
Donations will provide mental health services for students, teachers, and families in Uvalde. Funds will be made available to nonprofit organizations with expertise in providing direct trauma services for communities impacted by tragedy. Learn more at http://www.unitedwithuvalde.org/.
The Uvalde Strong Fund, hosted by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country
The Uvalde Strong Fund supports victims, families, and others affected by the tragedy. Under the direction and oversight of an Advisory Committee, grants will support:
- Aid for families affected by this tragedy,
- Aid for nonprofits providing essential response services,
- Aid for medical institutions caring for victims, and
- Aid for organizations conducting long-term efforts for the Uvalde community.
Learn more at https://www.communityfoundation.net/uvaldestrong.
If someone you know needs mental health support, in the wake of these tragedies, please encourage them to call CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness at 620-343-2211, their local mental health provider, 211 or visit 211.org. 211’s trained call center operators will connect them with locally available resources.
When disaster happens, either man-made or natural, United Way always steps up. We offer resources and support to communities, whether in response, during recovery, or while reimagining and rebuilding neighborhoods. The United Way of the Flint Hills’ mission guides us in building a vibrant, strong, resilient, and equitable community.
Every person deserves the opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams, get a quality education, live in safe and affordable neighborhoods, and pursue careers with economic mobility. The United Way of the Flint Hills won’t stop advocating for safety, equity, and access to opportunities for every person in the Flint Hills.
