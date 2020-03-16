The city of Emporia released a coronavirus (COVID-19) schedule and operations of City Buildings on Monday afternoon.
City Offices are highly recommending the public have limited access to the building and departments. In conjunction with the recommendation of health officials these schedules will remain in effect until further notice.
The City of Emporia is working toward keeping employees and the public safe by discouraging crowds and encouraging distances of at least 6 feet of each other for a period less than 10 minutes in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Water Department:
The Water Department is highly recommending residents pay utility bills by using the City dropbox (located in the south parking lot) go online, payments.emporia-kansas.gov phone call or by mail. The Water Department is asking for customers to limit lobby use during the current COVID-19 awareness. 343-4244
Municipal Court:
The City of Emporia Municipal Court will be closed until further notice. Individuals with scheduled court hearings for the week of March 16 – 20, 2020, will be rescheduled for a later date.
The lobby will remain open, however, it is encouraged that payments be made by dropbox, phone call or by mail. 343-5666
Fire Department:
Fire Station No. 1 and Fire Station No. 2 lobbies are closed to the public until further notice.
Public Works Center:
The office will be temporarily closed to customers starting Tuesday. The office remains open for phone calls 343-6330 or 343-6339.
Police Department:
Police Department lobby will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.