The Emporia Gazette received a number of questions after the Emporia City Commission’s split decision to purchase 88 acres of farmland located at 1503 E. Logan Ave. for $1 million, last week.
Some residents questioned how the purchase price was reached, while some questioned the need for more land for industrial development. Others wondered why — and how — the deal was pushed through so quickly.
We spoke to Kent Heermann, president of the Regional Development Association, to discuss the purchase. Heermann said the purchase is the latest in a long list of examples of the city’s nearly 70-year push for industrial development.
“The RDA works in conjunction with Emporia Enterprises, and I go to every Emporia Enterprises meeting, and probably make up the agenda and most of the topics,” Heermann said. “The primary role of Emporia Enterprises is to buy and develop land in Emporia, and they’ve been doing that since the 1950s when it was called the Committee of 50.”
Emporia Enterprises owns all four of Emporia’s industrial parks. The land on Logan Avenue, owned by Dan and Jan Smoots, is located adjacent to Industrial Park III. That park is home to some of Emporia’s larger manufacturers including Simmons Pet Food, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Camso, Sauder Custom Fabrication and Norfolk Iron and Metal. Heermann said the park has undergone massive developments since 1994, with about 320 developed acres developed in just the last 25 years.
“We’re constantly looking for land because we have certain sizes we need,” Heermann said. “It’s not like if you have 180 acres of land, that’s good. Well, you need 20 acres or 30 or 100 acres sometimes.”
Roughly 40% of the inquiries Heermann gets from prospective industrial developers are looking for industrial sites that are fully developed — meaning already equipped with infrastructure and utilities — and 15 acres or less. The other 60% are looking for 15 acres or more.
That’s what made the Smootses’ land appealing. It also gave the couple some bargaining power during negotiations, which have been underway for several years.
Heermann said while $11,000 an acre may seem high to some, when you take into account the proximity to other successful industry, utilities and existing infrastructure, it’s a strategic piece of land to develop.
Jamie Sauder, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, said the purchase price has to be looked at from a commercial and industrial development perspective.
“The average citizen is gonna see that and be like, ‘How? Why?’ But when you look at it through the lens of industrial development, our method, our community’s method for future growth of industrial development has been to target key pieces of land to have available as companies have shown interest,” Sauder said.
“It’s a model that has served us pretty well if you’re looking. So, if you’re looking through that industrial development lens and you’re looking 50 years down the road and thinking about companies that want to be here, not tomorrow, but in 50 years, and you assume that Park III is full and Park IV is booming with industry — that’s the assumption that you have to make.”
Park IV, located off of W. U.S. Highway 50, is a 150-acre plot that is still in development. Heermann said a deal with KDOT to extend the highway is saving the city and will open up the ability to build access roads.
Infrastructure is being developed and extended to the area. But, it’s still not ready for industrial development to start building today.
That’s why he said the Logan Ave. purchase was advantageous for Emporia.
“The whole point is to try to put the community in a position to win,” Heermann said. “If you don’t have any sites, you have no projects and you can’t sell. It goes back to the Committee of 50 and what they did and what they said. Emporia’s changing, and we can’t be dependent on agriculture and the university. Owning industrial parks gave Emporia a competitive edge.”
Heermann said the purchase will be funded with the city’s 1/2 cent sales tax, which was first established in 1994 and has been approved four times by the public. During its last time on the ballot in 2017, 78% of the public voted in favor of keeping the tax.
The sales tax fund has currently about $1.2 million in an account for industrial and economic development.
“It’s really a long-term strategy because again, we developed just in Park III, 320 acres over the years,” Heermann said. “When I first started here, we only had 300 acres of land. The return on investment with Park III and other parts of the city is over $1 billion dollars, and that’s including the Westar Energy plant out in northeast Lyon County. That was about $300 million in capital investment; it really added to the tax base.”
So let Heerman put an industrial park across the road from HIS house. Why do the homeowners that are directly impacted by the decision to buy land to be used for an industrial park not even told that it is in the works? Having been lied to when Emporia Enterprises bought the land where Hill's is, the homeowners in that area weren't even consulted this time. How about they buy the land North of 30th on Graphic Arts and make it an industrial park? Or is that only okay to do to the people who live in the Southeast part of town?
