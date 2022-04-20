The Emporia City Commission renewed an agreement with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills to operate the Emporia Animal Shelter Wednesday evening.
The Humane Society has been operating the shelter on the city’s behalf since 2015. According to city attorney Christina Montgomery the proposed agreement was a near mirror of previous years.
The major exception was removing verbiage that stated the Humane Society would take care of animal licensing. That job is handled by the Emporia Police Department.
Under the provisions of the lease, the HSFH is responsible for management and operations of the shelter, including providing shelter and appropriate veterinary care to the animals, handles its own staffing and accepts animals from the police department and animal control.
It also offers walk-in services to the public at least 30 hours per week.
The city will pay HSFH $132,000 per year for a period of two years to operate the shelter. Montgomery said it was an increase of 10%.
The commission approved the agreement 3-0, with Mayor Becky Smith abstaining from the vote due to her position on shelter’s board of directors.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to establish a hearing date of June 1, for consideration of the Red Brick Tax Increment Financing District. The Red Brick Emporia Redevelopment District was originally approved last year and encompasses 39 acres on the corner of Graphic Arts Road and US Highway 50.
Plans are to build a new travel plaza, which includes a QuikTrip.
Special projects coordinator Jim Witt said there are also additional plans for development in the area, including a hotel and retail options.
The second portion of that project included an application for a community improvement district that would impose a 2% sales tax on sales within the district.
“This is an optional thing,” he said, noting that developers can they use that money to make improvements on the property. The CID lasts for 22 years.
Smith asked what would happen if the developer sold part of the land. The CID would stay with the land.
Witt said the total estimated cost of the project is $50 million.
Commissioners also passed a charter ordinance that allows the city to schedule meetings as it sees fit. Previously charter ordinance required meetings to be held at specific intervals. Montgomery said the commission would be approving new dates for May as a trial run, which sees study sessions held directly after action sessions.
So, new meeting dates are 11 a.m. May 4 and 11 a.m. May 18, with study sessions to immediately follow.
The action on Wednesday also removed study sessions that were scheduled for May 11 and May 25.
Commissioners also approved a request from city engineer Jim Ubert that allows the city to trade its federal fund allocations in 2022 with the Kansas Department of Transportation for state transportation dollars.
He said the Federal Fund Exchange is a reimbursement program with KDOT and the city must continue to spend its monies for future reimbursement.
Ubert also discussed the 2022 hazardous sidewalk project, which received one bid from S.R. Coffman Construction in the amount of $53,315.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman expressed concerns over only receiving one bid and was wondering about the process of getting the word out that a job was starting. Ubert said the city does its due diligence to inform potential contractors.
He also asked commissioners to approve a $802,009.33 bid from APAC-Kansas, Shears Division for the 2022 street rehab project.
Commissioners also set a hearing date a June 1 hearing date for the Whittier Tract Rural Housing Incentive District.
The project will develop 27 single family homes consisting of three - four bedrooms and two - three bathrooms, and two - three car garages. The property is currently owned by Church of the New Covenant and would be developed by Speculative Holdings LLC out of Topeka.
The commission next meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 in the Municipal Courtroom.
