EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The League of Women Voters of Kansas, for pushing back on new state-level voting regulations that seem targeted at disenfranchising certain portions of our state’s electorate. Your work is valuable, it is noticed and it is deeply appreciated. Thank you for working to strengthen our democracy.
Lebo resident Aaron True, for placing 13th in the javelin competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. While he didn’t qualify for the Tokyo Games being held in a few weeks, the 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner. Aaron, we think your skills are awesome — and honestly, I couldn’t throw a javelin more than five feet or without accidentally poking myself in the eye.
Dakota Knight, for hosting a spectacular night of bullfighting at his ranch near Lebo — and for keeping both the bulls and the fighters safe! Our reporter had such a good time out there that we’re going to have an arm-wrestling tournament in the newsroom to see who gets to go out to the next one you host.
2021 Emporia High graduate Camden Kirmer, for being named a National Football Foundation Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter scholar athlete. The name of the award requires an investment of time to say out loud, but with your athletic and academic success, we know you’re used to putting time and effort into things that matter.
The Jones Aquatic Center lifeguards and swim coaches, for devoting your time so that we can all enjoy some pool time this year. We know there was some uncertainty about what this summer would look like at the JAC, but you all stepped up. We’re grateful for what you do, and frankly, we’re also pretty jealous of your tan.
Doug Bjerkaas and the rest of the team at Dynamic Discs, for hosting the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia for a third year this week. It’s been fun to see our city become the center of the junior disc golf world and welcome in people from all over the country.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
