USD 253 administrators said they remain excited to welcome a new interim assistant superintendent of business to the district, amid questions of the newcomer's background and work history.
David McGehee, who was previously the superintendent of Lee's Summit R-7 School District, was hired to fufill the remainder of Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib’s contract last week, two days after the district announced that Scheib had been placed on administrative leave.
"On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Board approved a consulting contract with ESSDACK, an educational service agency," USD 253 spokesperson Lyndel Landgren said Monday. "The contract was for ESSDACK to provide a qualified, experienced professional staff member to serve as a “Finance and Operations Consultant” for the district through June 30, 2023. The staff member contracted by ESSDACK is Dr. David McGehee. Dr. McGehee has a wealth of knowledge and experience that he brings to our business office in the coming weeks. As a former superintendent and educational consultant, Dr. McGehee has successfully navigated various district financial challenges. Additionally, he comes highly recommended with a strong work ethic and the skill set to be successful in this role. We are excited about the leadership he will bring to Emporia Public Schools and look forward to him joining our district."
McGehee was awarded a four-month, $59,305 contract on Friday, as board members cited his experience as a superintendent and financial officer. But McGehee’s position with Lee’s Summit did not end amicably.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. McGehee’s experience and expertise to Emporia Public Schools," Landgren said when asked if McGehee's background gave the district pause.
A controversy focusing on McGehee’s salary and a possible conflict of interest situation led to his signing a separation agreement with the Lee’s Summit school board and resigning in June 2016.
According to KMBC, McGehee resigned in 2016 after he had been suspended with pay while board members looked into issues surrounding his performance, salary and “potential conflicts of interest.”
The conflict? McGehee was dating Shellie Guin of the Guin Mondorf law firm, which was hired to handle the district’s legal business.
According to the Kansas City Star, McGehee said that he notified board members of the previous summer.
“It’s not like we’re hiding it from anybody,” McGehee said in an interview after a board meeting in 2016. “I don’t find that there’s any conflict of interest.”
McGehee had said he had worked with board of education members to make sure district business that affects him was not handled by Guin.
A state audit also criticized the hiring of Guin Mondorf without any bidding process, the Star reported.
“McGehee satisfied part of the audit when he signed a written agreement with Guin for her to act as a legal counsel for the district. Baird said he objected that the contract was never approved by the school board.
McGehee said that, despite the auditor’s recommendations, the district does not need to bid out its legal services.
Guin said that to avoid violating Missouri Bar rules, she was having other attorneys at her firm do work that dealt with McGehee directly.”
McGehee received two payments totaling $450,000 under the terms of his resignation, and his most recent contract at the district would have paid him more than $1.1 million over three years.
Upon his resignation, McGehee cited a number of successes while at Lee’s Summitt, including the implementation of full-time kindergarten, a one-on-one technology program, establishing the Missouri Innovation Campus to better prepare students to enter the workforce and adding more than $20 million in compensation and benefits for the district’s 2,500 employees.
McGehee’s current position according to his LinkedIn profile lists him as a self-employed education specialist.
Scheib was quietly dismissed Wednesday evening following a regular meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education. An internal email to district staff informed them of the change, though nothing was mentioned during Wednesday’s meeting.
Scheib worked for the district since 2008 when he was hired to replace Susan Hernandez. He had previously served as the superintendent of the Wakeeny school district for seven years.
