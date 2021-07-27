KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Emporia State football team did its best to make the most of the loss last season, and now, with the 2021 kickoff a little more than a month away, the Hornets are looking to turn that effort into wins on the field.
“They got something taken away from them just like that that they weren’t able to have and they did a great job of adapting to that,” said head coach Garin Higgins. “On top of that, we were very successful in everything we did off the field.”
Collectively, Emporia State’s athletics teams won the 2021 NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition Award for delivering the most community service hours in Division II, which Higgins noted as an accomplishment to be proud of.
Additionally, during the protracted off-season, football team captains held regular meetings wherein they read and discussed three different books. Spurred by the ongoing movement for social justice, they also delved into each other’s personal stories to grow closer as a team.
“We realized that we needed to know each other better and know each other’s past so we can be more of a family,” said senior linebacker Jace McDown. “We preach family, but I guess we weren’t doing that well enough. I think this offseason allowed us to do that even better because we didn’t have football there, so we had to dig deeper a little bit and find a way to get better in other ways.”
In a day where the transfer portal has made migration from one program to another easier than ever before, Emporia State made it through the past year without losing a single player. Meanwhile, the other 11 MIAA schools combined for more than 100.
All of those are noteworthy achievements in their own right, but Higgins knows the Hornets’ job doesn’t stop there.
“We want to win games too, believe me,” he said.
After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emporia State coaching staff had to figure out how to best structure the long offseason so as to keep players engaged and at the top of their game.
“For us, the first thing we did was sit down as a staff and it’s so important to have a great staff, especially when none of us are used to going through a global pandemic,” Higgins said. “It’s not like we’ve got a manual that tells you what the dos and don’ts are. But I think for us it was, ‘How can we prepare our players and get them prepared to go through this process of not being able to play in the fall?’”
Higgins said that having “the right type of players that are going to buy into what you’re doing” was essential to maximizing the practice opportunity Emporia State found itself facing, which wasn’t necessarily an easy feat.
“It is hard to practice during the fall when you’re not playing games,” he said.
The Hornet coaching staff decided to divide up practices by age, with upperclassmen practicing on different days than underclassmen. That way, the coaches could focus on getting the older players finetuned for whenever they’d face competition again while helping the younger players work on their fundamentals to become field-ready.
“I commend our players,” Higgins said. “I think they’ve shown great character through all of this.”
McDown said he appreciated the way Saturday practices and scrimmages could still maintain the semblance of a gameday feel last fall. He also added that he thought the way that coaches had organized practices had effective, even if it wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone.
“I think the coaches did a really good job of splitting it up,” he said. “It made it a lot more fresh, I guess, since we weren’t grinding every day. We weren’t tearing our bodies down because they understood, like, we don’t have a game coming up, so why destroy our bodies?”
But even if they have done as much as they could with the lackluster hand they were dealt in the past year, the Hornets are ready to get back out on the field and play a real game.
“I can’t put it into words,” said junior offensive lineman Hayden Reed. “ … I wake up every day excited for the season.”
