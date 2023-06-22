WICHITA — An Emporia man was arrested in Wichita this week on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a minor under the age of 14, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
A department spokesperson said John Robert Burton, 55, of Emporia, was arrested June 19, by Wichita police officers.
He's currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Additional details regarding the alleged crimes have not yet been released, but an Exploited and Missing Child Unit detective was expected to present the case to the district attorney's office on Thursday.
