A signing project in Lyon Counthy is set to begin Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Contractors will replace signs located along U.S. 50, U.S. 56, K-99, K-78, K-130 and K-170.
Advanced signing and cones will mark the active work zone. Flaggers will direct traffic when a lane closure is necessary.
Komo Construction, LLC, of Lakeville, Minn., is the contractor on the $335,000 project. Work is expected to be complete by June.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
