The Chase County Commission discussed insurance and road repairs during its first virtual meeting at the courthouse Monday morning.
The meeting was streamed live via YouTube using the county's new audio/visual equipment. Commissioners approved the $15,575 purchase and and installation that will enable meetings to be accessed lived via Zoom on Nov. 30, 2021. Advantage Computer, based out of Iola, was contracted for the project and the purchase was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
First up for the meeting was Kirk Engle with Scribner Insurance to discuss the county's annual property and liability insurance renewal.
"For the most part, things stayed the same — except for property," Engle told commissioners, noting the county's renewel came in at $71,000. Last year, the same coverage cost the county $56,000. "The actual rate didn't change, but the coverage amount changed significantly."
Another change, he said, was to the law enforcement liability coverage, which covers all aspects of law enforcement activity in the county including the detention center, sheriff's office and dispatch. Engle said the county's renewal increased by $3,000 over 2021, thanks in part to two claims against the insurance.
"The claims were for the jail," he said. "One inmate passed away (in custody) and the other one, they were accused of holding someone too long."
Engle said the old Cedar Point Fire Station had been removed from the policy and the new station was added to the policy. He has also spoke to all of the county's department heads and located vehicles that are no longer in use. The county should get about $1,000 back once those changes are processed.
"There are 75 vehicles insured on the policy," he said. "There's a lot of wheels going down the road."
Overall, Engle said the county's coverage looks good.
"Claims have been amazingly great the last couple of years," he said. "Whether it's people being careful, good luck, good weather — that's definitely a good thing."
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk also came to update commissioners on his department, but not before recognizing a recent wage increase.
"On behalf of myself and my crew, thank you for all the hard work on wages," he said. "We really appreciate everything."
Kirk said he was rescheduling some work on Diamond Creek Road to next week due to the inclement weather that was expected to being Wednesday. He said it was possible he would have to delay again due to weather.
"I don't want the equipment sitting there if we're frozen out," he said.
Other projects he has been working on include a bridge repair on 200 Road. The bridge was already torn out, but some in-house engineering problems caused a delay. New materials have been ordered and he expected work to resume shortly and the bridge to reopen in about two weeks.
Commissioner Matt Miller asked Kirk about getting an update from SEMA Construction regarding road repairs.
SEMA Construction has been in charge of an ongoing rail expansion project for BNSF Railway. SEMA has been hauling product from 210th, 180th and TP Roads and will continue for the foreseeable future. As previously reported in the Leader-News, early last year SEMA met with Kirk, Commission Chairman Tony Hazelton and an engineer from Cook, Flatt & Strobel and Swanson where an inventory was established of everything along the haul route.
As a result of the meeting, BNSF included those identified structures in its contract with SEMA as contingency items to repair if needed.
Miller said he'd like to get some "clarification" on that agreement and "what their definition and plans are."
"I'm not trying to be difficult with them, but I'd like to get it lined out," he said.
Kirk said he would work on getting SEMA representatives at a future meeting. He said the company already has plans for repairs at Sharp's Creek Road, where trucks are entering the roadway west of the railroad tracks.
He said SEMA plans to install a blacktop asphalt curtain on the road to repair damages to the roadway. They have continued to use the truck route established for them, but as they move south they need to get trucks and materials in and out.
Commissioners also met with Scott Hazelton regarding possible planning and GIS services he could offer to the county. Hazelton, the son of Chairman Hazelton, has experience and education in the field and wants to do planning and GIS for rural communities. He said he's starting a project with USD 284.
"We're just getting started on this venture, so we're quite a bit more affordable than hiring someone full-time or even a consultant," Scott Hazelton said.
Miller said he sees an opportunity to work with Hazelton, though he wasn't sure what that would look like just yet.
The commission will hold its first evening meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Strong City Depot. This meeting will be a question and answer format with no regular business scheduled, and won't be livestreamed.
The next regular meeting is 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the courthouse. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9fuzyYRSHepadEGVwrtAEQ.
