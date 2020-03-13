In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lyon County Sheriff's Office front lobby and the Lyon County Detention Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
The announcement was made Friday night in a written statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Office Detective Sergeant Jacob Welch.
The statement read, in full:
"Effective mmediately, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is implementing some extra safety precautions while dealing with the health threat of covid-19 (coronavirus). We are taking extra steps in an abundance of caution. We continue to refer the public to Flint Hills Community Health Center, KDHE or the CDC for information.
"1. The Sheriff’s Office lobby and detention center will be closed to the public until further notice. New inmates are currently being screened for symptoms upon entry to the jail.
"2. If you need to report a crime, we ask that you call 620-341-3205. We ask that, if possible, you meet the Sheriff’s Deputy outside of your residence. Please understand that some reports will not be taken in person and a deputy may contact you by phone to take the report.
"3. All exterior providers to the Detention Center including clergy, mental health providers, etc will not be allowed inside the detention center until further notice.
"4. Any ride-alongs are suspended until further notice.
"5. Offender Registrations will be conducted over the phone through the end of March 2020. Please call 620-341-3206 to provide your information if you have changes or it is your required month to register. This is available during normal business hours from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"6. Inmates on work release or treatment will have release suspended until further notice. Coordination is being worked out in order to have this not affect employment or case status.
"7. www.inmatecanteen.com is available to add money on inmate’s funds."
