An Emporia woman was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash in north Lyon County.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Emporia/Lyon County Fire and EMS responded to the report of an injury accident in the 3000 block of North Highway 99 — about four miles south of Admire.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early said it was determined 30-year-old Chasity Seiple of Emporia was southbound on Highway 99 in a 2003 Toyota Rav 4 when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway. She initially entered the west ditch and was then able to get back onto the highway, where her vehicle overturned before coming to a rest on its side in the east ditch.
Seiple was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
