A Wichita man was killed early Sunday morning after a pursuit on the Kansas Turnpike ended with a crash near Emporia.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol reports, the accident occurred just after 10:15 p.m. at mile marker 123.2 in the northbound lane, about four miles southwest of Emporia.
KHP said troopers were pursuing a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Adonis Keshawn Isaiah Dailey of Wichita when he struck the trailer of a semi driven by 61-year-old Gabino Garcia of Magnolia, N.C.
Dailey's car then struck the center barrier wall "multiple times" before coming to rest.
Dailey suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. His passenger, 27-year-old Kejuan Cortez Shugart of Wichita, was killed.
Garcia was not injured.
