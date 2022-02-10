Charles Day, 87, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Charles Duane Day was born on January 17, 1935 in Allen, Kansas, the son of Truman and Lena Goldie (Madsen) Day. He married Peggy Marshall in Topeka, Kansas on April 12, 1957. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Diane (Edwin) Blake, Navarre, FL; sister, Dorthy Nicholes, Greensville, SC; grandchildren, Justin (Shannon) Day of Parker, KS, Joshua (Heather) Blake of Navarre, FL, Braden (Sarah) Blake of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Allen Day, Concordia, KS; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Sydney, Mollie, and Bryson Day, and Keegan and Tucker Blake. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Day; grandson, Otis Jacobs; his parents; and two brothers and two sisters.
Charles was a member of the Westside Baptist Church. He served as a radio operator in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. For 32 years Charles was a representative and Sales Manager with the Prudential Insurance Company of America, retiring 25 years ago.
Funeral services will be held at the Westside Baptist Church on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Brad Hargis of the church. Burial will follow at the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas with military honors presented by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The family will receive friends at Westside Baptist Church Thursday evening from 6:30 until 8:00.
A memorial has been established with Hand In Hand Hospice with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.