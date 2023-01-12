Rainbow trout were introduced to Emporia State University's King Lake this week, thanks to an ongoing partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the university, ESU announced Thursday.
According to a written release, approximately 1,000 trout were stocked to the lake. King Lake, which opened to public fishing in April 2022, now joins other lakes across Kansas that offer winter angling opportunities through KDWP's trout stocking program. The trout fishing season in Kansas runs from Nov. 1 to April 15. Permit restrictions apply.
"KDWP is very excited about this continued collaboration with Emporia State University to enhance local angling opportunities," said KDWP Fisheries biologist Ben Neely. "The addition of rainbow trout to this fishery will provide a close-to-home opportunity for anglers looking to get outside and wet a line on those nice winter days."
The lake already contains good numbers of bluegill, largemouth bass and white crappie, according to fish sampling done by ESU students enrolled in Rachel Bowes' Fish Ecology class. Bowes' students will continue to sample fish populations in the lake and work with KDWP to develop a long-term management plan.
For Daphne Mayes, outreach and engagement coordinator for ESU's Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC), both King Lake and PAROC are an excellent reason for the public to visit the campus.
"We are looking forward to seeing more anglers out at King Lake," she said, "and invite visitors to stop by the Prophet Aquatic Research & Outreach Center to check out our educational displays and learn more about the outreach and research activities taking place!"
For more on fishing in Kansas — including regulations, minimum lengths and creel limits — visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing.
For information about trout fishing in Kansas, including permit costs, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-for-You/Trout-Fishing-Program.
