Special to The Gazette
One is a songwriter. One is a painter. Both are inspired by the beauty and serenity of the Flint Hills landscape. Together they explore a common theme: the inner peace felt when seeing prairie sunsets, flowing streams, grasses, wildflowers, grazing cattle and wildlife.
Enjoy the premiere art exhibit at The Volland Store of Susan Rose’s series of paintings drawn upon images in the lyrics of Annie Wilson’s song, “Peace on the Prairie,” and listen to the music which inspired Susan’s art, performed by Tallgrass Express. Live music will begin at 1:15 p.m. outside the Blacksmith Shop. At 2 p.m., the artists will speak about their creative processes, and the audience will have the opportunity to engage with their work through an interactive program.
The presentation will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather.
In the gallery, guests can view Rose’s Peace on the Prairie paintings and a film by Dave Kendall, an extraordinary melding of Rose’s paintings with the lyrics and music in Wilson’s song. Each heightens the other, engaging viewers on two fronts.
For your protection, and the safety of others, chairs will be socially distanced outside, and masks required inside the gallery. Free admission. Refreshments will be served.
Visit www.thevollandstore.com for details.
The Volland Store opened in 1913 in the little railroad community of Volland and quickly became the social and cultural center of the ranching community that surrounded it. Today the former general store has been re-purposed as an art gallery and event center and serves once more as a gathering place for the community, both near and far. Located in a scenic valley in the Flint Hills, the store is an award-winning space with good art and friendly conversation. Join the artists, writers, scientists, historians, musicians and poets who enrich and enliven our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.