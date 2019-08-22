50th annual St. Joseph Labor Day barbecue
The Olpe St. Joseph Parish Labor Day barbecue will start at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at Hoeltings Grove near Olpe. Tickets are $35 each and must be purchased by Aug. 28.
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Parish Family Life Ministries and religious education programs. The gates open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and food is served at 7 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. The meal is barbecue beef, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, french bread, garden vegetables and drinks. Live music will be provided by local band Brickhorse.
Must be 21 to attend. Call Linda Dieker at 620-475-3567 or Laurie Schmidt at 620-475-3284 for more information.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1- 4 p.m. Saturday at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church has new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women and kids of all ages. Everything is completely free.
Just show up, grab a bag, and whatever fits in the bag is yours.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast on from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee.
A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
USD 252 Honor Flight Lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Dog House Build
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is accepting applications from residents in Emporia and the surrounding area who may need a shelter for their outdoor dogs.
The Humane Society does this try and help low/fixed income individuals and families in our community provide shelter for their outdoor pets. If you or someone you know is in need of one of these shelters or if you would like to make a donation to help purchase materials for the event contact the Executive Director at 342-4477.
Power Hour
Emporia Area Christian Business and Community Leaders will host a Power Hour from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Billy Sims BBQ. They will pray for local schools and colleges, local ministries and churches and for whatever else God lays on their heart.
It is not required that those who attend eat lunch, though they are welcome to do so. Anyone interested can RSVP to todd@kjil.com.
All aboard for literacy
Emporia Public Library will be celebrating its 150th birthday at the Sertoma Train in Soden’s Grove from 6 - 7 p.m. Aug. 29.
Join in cooperation with Mobilizing Literacy and other area children services agencies for fun activities and cookies. A free book will be given to the first 100 families in attendance.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sept. 15 and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280. An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
