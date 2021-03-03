Two top-seeded area girls teams launched their postseasons with home victories Tuesday night.
No. 1 Northern Heights advanced to the semifinal of its sub-state bracket with a 59-18 win over outmatched No. 8 McLouth. Three Wildcats tallied double figures in the game: Makenna French scored 16, Aubrey Hinrichs put up 15 and Caleigh Smart had 11.
“We came out early tonight and set a tone that was incredible,” said Wildcat head coach Lanny Massey. “We played well all night long. Defensively we did a nice job and offensively we were spot on for most of the game. Our girls couldn’t have made me prouder with their hustle and execution.”
Northern Heights improved to 16-4 with the victory and will take on No. 5 Wabaunsee in the sub-state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. That game will be played at Mission Valley High School.
Wabaunsee knocked off No. 4 Kansas City Christian 61-48 to move to 7-13 on Tuesday. The Wildcats and the Chargers played earlier this season on Dec. 10 with Northern Heights winning 51-45 on Wabaunsee’s home court.
No. 1 Chase County beat No. 8 Marion 49-38 in Cottonwood Falls. The win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 13-5 on the year and earned them a berth in the sub-state semifinal, which they will play at home against No. 4 Lyndon at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Lyndon won its first-round game against No. 5 Central Heights 32-28 on Tuesday. Chase County has beaten Lyndon twice this season by scores of 51-22 on Dec. 18 and 54-34 on Jan. 18.
Upcoming area sub-state games:
Wednesday, March 3
No. 3 Emporia vs. No. 2 Seaman (Boys 5A) at Seaman High School, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
No. 3 Lebo vs. No. 2 Burlingame (Girls 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Central Plains (Girls 1A-Div. II) at Peabody-Burns High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Cair Paravel vs. No. 1 Olpe (Girls 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Chase County vs. No. 2 Lyndon (Boys 2A) at Chase County Junior/Senior High School, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 5
No. 4 Burlingame vs. No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II) at Peabody-Burns High School, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Seaman vs. No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A) at Topeka West High School, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Madison vs. No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I) at Madison High School, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Wabaunsee vs. No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A) at Mission Valley High School, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Lyndon vs. No. 1 Chase County (Girls 2A) at Chase County Junior/Senior High School, 8 p.m.
