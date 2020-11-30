Lyon County Public Health officials reported 149 new COVID positives and 291 recoveries, Monday afternoon, dropping the number of active cases in the community to 449.
This was public health's first data update since Nov. 25.
Overall, there have been 2,486 total cases reported in the county since March including 1,991 recoveries and 47 deaths. There is one additional death certificate pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Monday.
There are 17 current hospitalizations. According to the county dashboard, there have been 147 hospitalizations since March. The state's COVID dashboard lists 150 hospitalizations for the county since March, with 131 of those discharged. Of those hospitalized, 24 have been ICU admissions and 13 have required mechanical ventilation.
"We continue to have a high level of new cases, which indicates that we are still experiencing high levels of community spread," the health department said in a post to social media. "This is not the time to relax your precautions."
Statewide, the KDHE reported an increase of 4,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday, pushing the statewide total to 157,446 since the outbreak started.
The death total grew by 31 to 1,560 and hospitalizations increased by 87 to 5,105 since the outbreak started.
Health officials said Monday that 39% of ICU beds are available and 76% of the state’s ventilators are available.
The state said it has tested 822,884 people with 665,438 negative test results and an overall monthly positive test rate of 18.4%.
The Lyon County COVID dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and can be viewed online at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
