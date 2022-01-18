COTTONWOOD FALLS — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall has scheduled a public town hall in Cottonwood Falls next week.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Marshall will answer questions and discuss legislative issues at HeBrews Coffee House, 313 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls.
“I look forward to the opportunity to speak with Kansans and learn more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” Marshall said in a written release. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from folks in Chase County so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”
