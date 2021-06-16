The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Council is the fifth recipient of a surprise $500 grant awarded by the Emporia Community Foundation Wednesday afternoon.
The ECF is surprising a number of area organizations as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.
The Emporia Arts Council started its first endowed ECF fund in 2009, followed by with a second endowed fund in 2010. When the pandemic restricted activities last year, arts center staff were grateful for the funds and the income the funds provided.
EAC executive director Dawn Young is busy promoting classes and performances for this year and said she was excited to accept the ECF Celebrates surprise grant of $500.
The grant will be used for projects and programs that so many missed in the past year.
The second grant of the day went to the Emporia Granada Theatre.
The ECF Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance Fund was established in 2003 after a group of Emporians recognized the need for financial security for the theatre they were rebuilding to survive.
The ECF board recognized the role the Granada has served in the community and noted the toll the pandemic has taken on the organization.
Added to the pandemic, damage was done to the roof and interior of the building from a build up of ice in January.
Granada executive director Rebeca Herrera was thrilled to accept the ECF Celebrates surprise grant for $500.
While there is still work to be done to repair damage from last winter, she said this grant will help them reach their goal.
