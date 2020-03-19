In the days before Kansas school buildings were closed by gubernatorial mandate, some local educators were trying to find some positives during an unprecedented situation.
Logan Avenue Elementary School Librarian Cheryl Jackson Wagner, who has been with the district for 28 years, said she had been looking forward to seeing her “kids” after spring break. The library is a popular spot at Logan Avenue, and Wagner is known for her fun and interactive read alouds.
“Being a librarian and media specialist is like the best job in the world for me,” she said. “I love books, love reading and I just love sharing that with kids. There’s nothing better than seeing the kids get so excited in the books or love them so much.”
Wagner said she had started a Facebook page for Logan Avenue’s school library with the help of Principal Jessica Griffin and Electronic Media Specialist Matt Fowler to help communicate with families. She had been thinking about doing some live events. When the district announced buildings would be closed the week following spring break, Wagner decided to go “live” with her first set of read-alouds.
“I thought, this way other kids all over Emporia can tune in and listen to some stories and we can have some fun,” Wagner said. “I feel like my job is to make sure kids are lifelong readers, and if they aren’t readers, or aren’t excited about reading, it’s my job to help them find the right book that makes them excited about reading.”
Wagner has done daily read-alouds starting Monday, with the initial goal to keep it going until school was back in session. Now, with buildings closed until the end of the year, Wagner is now planning to do read-alouds at 1 p.m. every day, with plans to cover a variety of age groups.
She will also host some other Facebook Live activities over summer break.
While Wagner is sad she won’t see her kids face-to-face again this year, she said she understands the need to close the school buildings and was choosing to look at the positives.
“I am excited to see what the district and teachers do to help educate our students during the school closure,” she said. “I think this virtual learning could be the beginning of something amazing in our school district. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Think of what this could mean to students who are unable to attend school — for whatever reason — once the virus is gone, and we can resume school as normal. I am choosing to see the positive implications of the current situation, for the future of our students.”
It’s important to look at the positives, Wagner said, because our kids are looking to us for strength.
“They look to adults when things get scary to see how they should react,” she said. “We need to stay calm, and reassure them that they are safe.”
Follow “Logan Avenue Library” on Facebook to catch Wagner’s read alouds. She’s also looking for volunteers to read aloud from home. Those interested can message her on Facebook for details.
