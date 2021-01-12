Waldemar “Wally” Dailey Jensen, of Olpe, entered into rest Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home. He was 75.
Wally was born March 3, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Guy and Catherine Jensen. He served in the Air Force as an Electronic Technician. On October 25, 1969, he married Linda J. Baldwin. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for eight years. In 1980 they moved to the Olpe, KS area where he worked at Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant for thirty-five years as an electrician. He raised registered polled Hereford cattle. Wally loved the farm and everything related to it. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Wally leaves behind his wife, Linda and four children, Waldemar Jensen Jr., Dustin Jensen, Tonya M.L. Jensen, Dailey Jensen; and 15 grandchildren, Dalton Gates, Allyssa “Ally” Jensen, Waldemar “Walt” Jensen III, Geneva “Neva” Jensen, Josiah “Joe” Jensen, Christian “Duke” Jensen, Noelle Jensen, Gabriel Jensen, Lucy Jensen, Lilly Jensen, Mathias Jensen, Brien Jensen, Ian Jensen, Kelton Jensen, and Brogan Jensen.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Charter Funerals. The graveside service will be officiated by Brother Jared Packard at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the David Traylor Zoo in care of Charter Funerals.
