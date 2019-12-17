Marcia Lou Luthi, 83, of Gridley, Kansas, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Sunset Manor.
Marcia was born on the family farm south of Burlington on August 3, 1936, to Merlin Frederick and Lydia Helen (Conrad) Jeffery. She attended the No. 10 grade school through the 6th grade before moving into Burlington with her family. She graduated with honors from Burlington High School in the class of 1954.
On January 9, 1955, Marcia married Dale Allen Luthi at the United Methodist Church in Burlington. Born to this union was a daughter, Diana Janiece, and a son, John Frederick. They lived most of their married life on the farm homesteaded by Dale’s grandparents, who emigrated from Switzerland.
After high school, Marcia worked as a secretary for the Legal Division in the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka. She also worked for USD #245 as a secretary for the Superintendent when unified districts were organized. She then worked for Citizens State Bank for five years. After helping on the farm for many years, in 1985 she worked at Peoples National Bank, now Central National Bank, for 20 years, retiring in 2005. She loved traveling to rodeos with Diana and John, and treasured her experiences traveling to Switzerland and Israel with her great niece Holly.
Marcia was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gridley, where she served on many committees and had played the organ since 1960. She was an organist/soloist for numerous weddings, funerals, and other functions. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Harmony Extension Unit, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #296, Coffey County Cancer Support Group, and the White Rose Order of the Eastern Star.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers, George Wayne, Lewis Merlin, Glen Edwin, and Paul Raymond; three sisters, Mary Frances Shultz, Betty Jane Rohr, and infant Marjorie May Jeffery, and grandson Brock Nichols.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Nichols and husband Mike; son, John Luthi and wife Diane; granddaughter, Katelyn Jae Luthi; step grandson, Bart Nichols and wife Krystal; four step grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Glenn Rohr and Gene Johnson; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and many great-great-greats.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group, and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, Kansas, 66839.
